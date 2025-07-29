18 Dead, Multiple Injured After Double Decker Bus Crashes

A double-decker bus crash killed 18 and left 48 injured in Peru. Reportedly, the bus that was traveling from Lima to the Andean region of Junín fell down a slope, causing the fatal outcome.

According to the Associated Press, the incident occurred on Friday, July 25. At Junín’s district of Palca, located in the Tarma province, the “Expreso Molina Líder Internacional” double-decker bus went off the road and fell down a slope, crashing into a ravine.

Junin’s health director Clifor Curipaco, as reported by local outlet RPP, revealed that 16 individuals died at the scene. Two additional people succumbed to their injuries.

Emergency responders, including police and firefighters, arrived at the scene. Due to the secluded location of the crash and the area’s difficult access, the rescue efforts took hours to complete.

In total, 66 people were traveling inside the bus, including minors.

Approximately 30 to 48 people were reported injured by local and international media. They were all rushed to local hospitals to receive treatment, especially at Tarma’s Félix Mayorca Soto Hospital. The extent of their injuries is yet to be publicly shared, although some have reported suffering serious injuries.

Government Statement

The Superintendence of Land Transportation of People, Cargo, and Goods (SUTRÁN in Spanish) shared a statement addressing the incident.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and express our solidarity with the injured,” the statement read, as per Infobae. “We immediately activated our protocols, in coordination with the National Police, emergency personnel, and the Regional Hospital of Tarma, in order to provide prompt assistance to those affected.”

Currently, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

However, as reported by Infobae, the incident occurred in a stretch with sharp curves, which has been the scene of many accidents in the past. Preliminary investigations believe that the bus driver lost control of his vehicle before plummeting into the ravine.

This is not the first time a bus crash has killed passengers in Peru this year alone. As per Infobae, back in January 2025, a bus fell into a river in Pacosmamba, Ánchash. As a result, six people were killed, leaving 32 injured.