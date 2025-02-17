Delta Flight Upside-Down After Crash at Toronto Airport

In a developing situation coming out of Canada, a Delta plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon. Footage from WJAR and others on the ground shows the plane flip upside-down. It’s unclear how the landing went wrong and how the aircraft, which was arriving from Minneapolis, Minnesota, ended up on its roof.

Videos by Suggest

ABC News reports that 15 people have been hospitalized after the crash, with three of those said to be suffering “critical injuries.” However, all aboard are “expected to survive.”

“Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis,” an airport statement read. “Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

Passenger John Nelson is among those sharing footage of the scene, with his video becoming widely shared around Facebook, X and other platforms.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the incident, per an official statement from the agency, which read: “TSB Air is deploying a team to investigate an aircraft accident at Toronto / Lester B. Pearson International Airport, ON. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.”