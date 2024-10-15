2 Motorcyclists Dead After Crashing Into SUV, Photos Show Grisly Aftermath

Two motorcyclists lost their lives when their bike collided with an SUV on the Upper East Side of New York City early Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman died when their motorcycle collided with a Toyota RAV4 at approximately 4:43 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and E. 103rd Street in Manhattan, police said per The New York Post.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene of the accident and found the injured motorcyclists, who were sadly pronounced dead at the site.

Grim photos from the scene reveal the crumpled SUV and the deserted motorcycle. Shards of glass scattered across the street as NYPD officers look on.

Two people killed while riding a motorcycle and crashing into another vehicle in Manhattan, New York on October 13, 2024. Sunday morning at approximately 4:43 a.m. at E 106th Street and 3rd Avenue, two people were riding a motorcycle northbound on Third Avenue when they crashed… pic.twitter.com/4V7SdceEgQ — Kyle Mazza (@KyleMazzaWUNF) October 13, 2024

According to police, the 30-year-old SUV driver remained at the scene after the accident. He was subsequently transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the police reported that no arrests had been made.

The Motorcycle Crash Follows Another Tragic NYC Traffic Accident

The tragic incident follows another tragic traffic incident in NYC. Last month, a cyclist died after being hit by an SUV, which subsequently collided with a parked vehicle on a street in Brooklyn.

On September 1st, a driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was heading north on Union Avenue near Lynch Street in Williamsburg when they collided with a 46-year-old cyclist who was also traveling in the same direction.

After colliding with the cyclist, the driver, a 40-year-old man, subsequently crashed into a parked white Honda Odyssey.

A video obtained by the Williamsburg News captures the aftermath of the tragic incident.

.⁦@hatzalah⁩ ⁦@FDNY⁩ ⁦@NYPD90Pct⁩ and EMS are on scene at Union Ave & Lynch St for an accident involving a struck cyclist and hitting a parked vehicle, The patient is in traumatic arrest and is being transported to Hospital by EMS. pic.twitter.com/GQzfH6AQeE — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 1, 2024

After the crash, both the cyclist and the driver were swiftly transported to Kings County Hospital. Unfortunately, the cyclist succumbed to his injuries.

“We’ll keep pushing for safer streets on every block,” NYC city council member Lincoln Restler wrote on X. “More cyclists died in NYC last year than 25 yrs. These deaths are preventable w/ network of protected lanes.”