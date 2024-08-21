FKA twigs Rocks Crazy Hair Accessory at ‘The Crow’ World Premiere in New York City

FKA twigs set phasers to stun at The Crow premiere, rocking hair accessories that look like they beamed straight out of a sci-fi novel. The 36-year-old singer, who appears in the fifth The Crow film to date alongside Bill Skarsgård, made a striking entrance at the red carpet event in New York City on Tuesday, August 20.

The Honey Boy star dazzled in a sleek black satin sheath gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. The bodice was enhanced by two delicate straps that connected to a choker-like halter, creating an elegant silhouette.

She complemented her outfit with a sleek brown faux leather bangle and a black leather clutch, designed with finger cutouts that gave the impression she was clawing at the purse.

FKA twigs wearing vintage Giorgio Armani to the world premiere of "The Crow" pic.twitter.com/cmM3KjDHO3 — lola 🤍 (@malbwgaf) August 21, 2024

However, what really had the internet buzzing was FKA twigs’ hair. She looked like she’d just stepped off the set of Dune: Part Three.

She kept her buzzcut but adorned it with a striking hair accessory that resembled a three-pronged claw. The accessory featured three elongated points that wrapped around her head: two positioned near her ears and one centered on her crown, elegantly pointing down towards her bleached eyebrows.

The headpiece contained even more details upon closer inspection. It was elegantly positioned atop a black ponytail wig that cascaded down her back, reaching all the way to her hips.

She also sported a radiant, shimmery nude eyeshadow and a delicate baby pink lip gloss, complemented by a dainty septum piercing.

FKA twigs at ‘THE CROW’ world premiere in NYC. pic.twitter.com/MjnctP2eKk — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 20, 2024

The Internet Reacts to FKA twigs Hair at ‘The Crow’ Premiere in NYC

Of course, images and footage of FKA twigs’ Fremen (apologies for the nerd reference) inspired hair at ‘The Crow’ premiere found its way to social media. Denizens of X (wow, that sounds like the title of an atomic-age sci-fi flick) flooded the platform with their musing on her bold look.

“I just love her. Originality at its finest,” one fan gushed. “Very demure! Very thoughtful!”, a second fan added.

Meanwhile, other onlookers zeroed in on the sci-fi angle. “She’s really an alien superstar,” one fan gushed on X. “Next Star Trek looking sweet,” another X user quipped.

However, one fan summed up twigs’ look rather bluntly.

“space mullet,’ they wrote.

The The Crow remake is set to release Friday, 30 years after the original 1994 film, which featured Brandon Lee. The film was set to make Lee a superstar. However, Lee tragically died in an accidental shooting during production. Both films are adaptations of the 1989 graphic novel by James O’Barr.