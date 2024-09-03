SUV Fatally Strikes Cyclist, Crashes Into Parked Vehicle on NYC Street

A cyclist has died after they were struck by an SUV resulting in car crashing into a parked vehicle on a NYC street.

According to The New York Post, the tragic situation happened on Sunday, Sept. 1, at around 11:30 a.m. in NYC’s borough, Brooklyn.

The driver of a black Volkswagen SUV was traveling northbound on Union Avenue near Lynch Street in Williamsburg when they hit the 46-year-old cyclist heading in the same direction.

After hitting the cyclist, the driver, who was identified as a 40-year-old man, then crashed into a white Honda Odyssey that was parked on the NYC street.

Video obtained by the Williamsburg News shows the SUV slamming right into the parked minivan.

Video Footage of the moment the accident happened. pic.twitter.com/qwHwEz7Tfz — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 1, 2024

Following the crash, the cyclist and the driver were rushed to Kings County Hospital. The cyclist unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities confirmed that while no arrests have been made yet, the investigation is still ongoing.

City Councilman Lincoln Restler Calls For Safer Streets in NYC Following Cyclist Crash

Meanwhile, NYC city council member Lincoln Restler took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out about the deadly cyclist accident over the weekend.

“We suffered tragic cyclist fatality by Union [and] Lynch in Williamsburg today,” he wrote in a tweet. “NYPD is actively investigating the crash.”

Restler then called for safer streets in NYC. “We’ll keep pushing for safer streets on every block. More cyclists died in NYC last year than 25 [years],” he continued. “These deaths are preventable [with] network of protected lanes.”

X users quickly responded to the council member’s remarks.

“We mourn every death and every one is tragic, but please be honest,” one X user wrote. “There were 7 cyclist deaths last year and 23 motorized e-bike deaths. E-bikes are inherently more dangerous and with no accountability, they ride dangerously. Reasonable regulation would save lives, helmets too!”

Another X user pointed out, “Another senseless and entirely preventable death. Another family will never see their loved one again. Friends also. For what? And it’s all preventable. But it’s clear that the steps we could take to stop this are not on the table. The only explanation is that humans do not care.”

A fellow X user said it had more to do with the mode of transportation being “dangerous” on the roads. “You cannot have protected bike lanes at intersections, thus tragedies are not preventable. City intersections have become chaotic and dangerous to all due to the addition of bike lanes to the mix of cars and pedestrians.”