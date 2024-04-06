‘1923’ Star Cole Brings Plenty’s Father Pens Touching Tribute to Late Son, Found Dead at 27

Joe Brings Plenty, Sr., the father of 1923 star Cole Brings Plenty, shared a heartfelt tribute to his son following his death at age 27. The actor played Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spin-off and was the nephew of Mo Brings Plenty, the actor who plays Mo in the main show.

Cole Brings Plenty, a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas, had been missing since March 31st. Douglas County, Kansas newspaper The Lawrence Times stated that, based on a missing person flyer, Cole’s family reported him missing when he failed to attend a TV show agent appointment. His body was discovered in a wooded area in Kansas on Friday morning following reports received by deputies regarding an unoccupied vehicle.

On Friday, April 5th, Mo Brings Plenty announced his nephew’s passing on Instagram. The announcement was made through a statement from his brother Joe, the father of Cole Brings Plenty.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” Joe Brings Plenty Sr. wrote. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole.”

“We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son,” he continued. “I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding,” Joe Brings Plenty, Sr. concluded.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Community Honor Cole Brings Plenty

After Mo Brings Plenty posted the tribute on Instagram, numerous stars from the Yellowstone franchise honored Cole in the comments. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We love you,” Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan wrote. “Mo I’m so saddened to learn this…sending you & your family love,” Yellowstone star Wendy Moniz replied in the comments

“Oh, Mo. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your whole family,” Hassie Harrison, who plays Laramie on Yellowstone wrote. Emerson Miller, a member of the crew, also honored Cole. “My deepest condolences. Sending love,” Miller wrote.

Sebastian Roché, who starred alongside Cole Brings Plenty in 1923, also expressed his sympathies. “I am so sorry to hear the tragic news, Mo,” he wrote. “My love to you and all your family and friends.”

An investigation into Cole Brings Plenty’s death by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.