Cole Brings Plenty, ‘1923’ Actor, Found Dead at 27 After Being Reported Missing

Cole Brings Plenty – 1923 actor and nephew of Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty — has been found dead. He was 27 years old.

Earlier this week, Brings Plenty was reported missing. His body was recovered in a wooded area on Friday morning. The news was first reported by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas.

On Friday, officers were called out to investigate an unoccupied vehicle. After searching the vehicle, officers then located Brings Plenty’s body nearby. There are no further details about the cause of his death at this time.

On Thursday, Cole’s uncle Mo stated there was no evidence that Cole was “on the run,” despite Cole being named a suspect in a domestic violence case. Per ET, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department filed an affidavit with the Douglas County District Attorney seeking the arrest of Cole due to an incident that took place last weekend.

Mo took to Instagram to help locate his nephew. He shared two missing persons posters that contained information and updated pictures of Cole.

“Despite our persistent efforts, we have been unable to establish contact with Cole, and our immediate concern is his safety and well-being. Cole’s sudden disappearance without telling anyone his whereabouts is anomalous, causing a wave of concern spreading rapidly across the nation and parts of Canada,” the post stated.

