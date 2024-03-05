’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger’s Mother Shares Tragic Details About His Death at 20

Following the news that Sean Garinger passed away at the age of 20, the 16 and Pregnant star’s mother has shared details about his sudden death.

As previously reported, Garinger passed away following a devastating ATV accident on Feb. 28 in Boone, North Carolina. Sources stated that he was moving an ATV from one parking spot to another in front of his home.

His mother, Mary Hobbs, stated the ground gave way due to rain and mud. This caused the ATV to flip and crush Garinger’s skull.

Although Hobbs ran for help, she was unable to find someone to aid her son. When she returned, he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun about her son’s death, Hobbs stated, “I was with him when it happened. He was just moving [the ATV] from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park. He pulled [in] front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

Hobbs revealed that a huge part of her heart died with her son. “He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left. Sean brightened my world in a way no one else could ever come close to..”

The Watauga Democrat reported that the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office did confirm that a person died after an ATV accident. Sean Garinger was later to be identified as the victim.

“Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim,” the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement.

Sean Garinger Appeared Alongside His Ex Selena Gutierrez on ’16 and Pregnant’ in 2021

Sean Garinger appeared alongside his ex-girlfriend Selena Gutierrez on 16 and Pregnant in 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter Dareli in Oct. 2021. They also had another daughter, Esmi, in June 2022.

Gutierrez and Garinger were in a long-distance relationship. Gutierrez is living in Colorado. She previously revealed that Garinger had cheated on her while she was pregnant with the eldest daughter, Dareli.

Garinger is survived by his mother and daughters as well as six sisters Shania, Lydia, Isabella, Ember, Kayden, and Casslyn.

His obituary reads, “Sean had a passion for living life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving RC cars, sky diving, shark diving, dirt bikes, flying his drone, driving ATVs, surfing, and spending time in the ocean. His adventurous spirit and love for excitement were evident in all aspects of his life.”