’16 and Pregnant’ Star Sean Garinger Dead at 20

Sean Garinger, known for his appearance on the reality show 16 and Pregnant, has died. Garringer tragically passed away at the age of 20 after a devastating ATV accident.

The incident occurred on Feb. 28 in Boone, North Carolina. Garinger was moving an ATV from one parking spot to another in front of his home. According to his mother, Mary Hobbs, the ground gave way due to rain and mud, causing the ATV to flip and crush his skull.

Desperate for help, Hobbs ran to neighbors, but no one answered. Returning to her son, she discovered that he had succumbed to the accident. Hobbs laid next to him until the ambulance arrived.

Expressing her grief, Hobbs stated, “There was a huge part of my heart that died with my son on Wednesday. He was my only son, my rock, my strength when I had none left.”

Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, along with officials from the Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics, responded to the scene. Major Kelly Redmon confirmed Garinger as the victim, and the sheriff’s office released a statement expressing condolences to the family.

Known affectionately as “Squishy,” Garinger was a military brat who touched lives across the country. His obituary highlighted his passion for living life to the fullest, including activities such as driving RC cars, skydiving, shark diving, dirt biking, flying drones, and surfing.

Garinger, introduced to fans in season 6 of 16 and Pregnant, is survived by his daughters Dareli and Esmi, his mother, and his sisters. A service to honor his life was held in Boone on Saturday. His obituary emphasized his adventurous spirit and love for excitement in all aspects of life.