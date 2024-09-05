15-Year-Old Girl Dead After Being Hit by School Bus While Trying to Cross Road

A 15-year-old Kentucky girl is dead after she was hit by a school bus while she was attempting to cross a parkway earlier this week.

The tragic accident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 3, in Winchester, Ky. around 6:30 a.m.

In a statement, the Clark County Coroner identified the teen girl hit by a Clark County school bus as George Rogers Clark High School student McKenna Letcher. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She was attempting to cross the Veterans Memorial Parkway near the intersection of Ironworks Road,” the statement reads.

The Winchester PD announced on Facebook at around 6:45 a.m. that the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway/Ironworks Rd was closed following the accident. It reopened serval hours later.

After the accident, The Clark County Public School district announced it was aware of the bus accident. “Please keep all parties involved in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this terrible event.”

The coroner’s office announced it will investigate the accident along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

According to her obituary, Letcher was a freshman and a member of the Catalyst Church of Winchester. She was also an active Girl Scout with Troop 2619 and a basketball player.

School District Mourns Teen Girl After School Bus Accident

In a letter to all students, Clark County Public Schools Superintendent Dustin Howard announced the 15-year-old girl’s death.

“The Clark County Public Schools family is heartbroken today,” Howard wrote. “A CCPS bus was involved in an accident with a pedestrian this morning at the intersection of Ironworks Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway. We are profoundly sad to announce that the pedestrian, a current George Rogers Clark High School student, has passed away.”

Howard then stated that a team of pastoral staff, grief counselors, and other mental health staff is available at the high school and other schools. The service will be provided for as long as needed. He also encouraged those with concerns to contact the district.

“Please keep the student’s family, along with the entirety of our school system and community, in your thoughts and prayers as we work through this very difficult time,” Howard added.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also offered his condolences to the teen girl’s loved ones through on X (formerly Twitter). “My heart aches for the family and friends of this precious child lost in this tragedy. Please join Britainy [Beshear] and me in lifting up the Clark County community in prayers of peace and comfort.”