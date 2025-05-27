13-Year-Old Ohio Boy Killed By Memorial Day Parade Float In Freak Accident

In a tragic freak accident, a 13-year-old Ohio boy, Matthew Schultz, was fatally struck by a float during a Memorial Day parade in Green. Matthew, who was riding on a trailer, fell from it and was struck by the vehicle’s tires.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident took place at around 11:23 a.m. on Monday. May 26. Matthew, from North Canton, was participating in the City of Green’s Memorial parade. At the time, he was riding on a dual-axle car hauler being pulled by a Ford F-150, as per the SCSO.

At approximately 200 feet from the roundabout located at Massilon Road and Steese Road, Matthew fell off the trailer. He hit the ground in front of the trailer’s wheels, which subsequently struck him, seriously injuring him.

The trailer had been traveling at around 5 mph. At the time, it was transporting seven children, ages seven to 13, and two adults. Fire and emergency services were traveling two vehicles behind the trailer at the time. After witnessing the accident, first responders rushed Matthew to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Unfortunately, Matthew Schultz succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Reactions

Green Mayor Rocco Yeargin addressed the tragic incident via a statement shared with media outlets.

“Our hearts go out to the family at this time of terrible loss,” Yeargin said, as per News 5 Cleveland. “We look to support them as a Green community any way that we can. Our school district has reached out to the school district of North Canton to offer counselors that will be in action to help their students walk through this issue.”

The North Canton City Schools District, where Matthew attended school, also issued a statement following his untimely death.

“We are deeply saddened to have been informed of the passing of one of our North Canton City Schools students,” the statement read. “There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person, and we offer our sincere condolences and support to the family.”

Additionally, crisis counselors and supports were made available to students and staff throughout the North Canton City Schools District.

The incident remains under investigation by the SCSO. Massillon Road remained closed for two hours to allow authorities to process the scene.