Bruce Willis Thanks Los Angeles First Responders in Rare Public Sighting Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Amid his ongoing health battles, Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance this week to thank the first responders currently battling the California wildfires.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared the touching moment on Instagram. She posted black and white video of Willis, 69, shaking hands and posing for photos with Los Angeles police officers. The clip features the Led Zeppelin song “Going to California.”

“Spotting a first responder, Bruce never missed a chance to show his gratitude with a heartfelt handshake and a ‘thank you for your service.’ Yesterday was no different ❤️🤍💙,” she captioned the post.

Thousands liked the post. Willis’ daughter Tallulah—whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore—commented, “This makes my heart so freaking full.”

Bruce Willis and His Family Announced in 2022 That He Had Been Diagnosed With Dementia and Aphasia

Willis and his family announced in 2022 that he would be stepping back from his acting career after being diagnosed with dementia and aphasia.

“This is a really challenging time for our family,” the statement read. “And we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit. And wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Willis was previously spotted out in October just a few days after Moore shared an update on his condition.

“You know, I’ve said this before. The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is,” she said at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival. “But for where he’s at, he’s stable.”

“What I always encourage is to just meet them where they’re at,” she added. “When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game. But when you show up to meet them where they’re at, there is great beauty and sweetness.”

In addition to his daughters with Moore—Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30—Willis shares two daughters with Emma Heming Willis—Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10.