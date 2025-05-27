Louisiana Woman Accused Of Beating Man With Bat Before He Was Fatally Struck By Cars

A 43-year-old Louisiana woman, Tonnisha O. Mitchell, has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly striking a man with a bat. The victim, Gene Hill, 42, was allegedly left in a roadway by Mitchell, where he was then fatally struck by two oncoming vehicles.

According to a release issued by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), the incident took place moments before midnight on Friday, May 23. CPSO deputies arrived at Opelousas Street in Lake Charles alongside Louisiana State Police troopers. They had received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Investigations conducted at the scene raised alarms after they discovered that Hill, who was identified, had suffered an incident before being hit by oncoming traffic.

According to the CPSO, Hill was traveling in a vehicle driven by Mitchell before he was killed. The pair got into a heated argument that led to the woman stopping her vehicle. Both of them got out of the car and, while using a bat, Mitchell allegedly struck Hill multiple times in the head and body.

This led to Hill falling to the ground. Allegedly, Mitchell decided to reenter her vehicle and drive off, fleeing the scene. Witnesses present at the scene revealed that Hill was unable to pick himself out or get out of the roadway where he was lying. As a result, two different passing vehicles struck him. Gene Hill died as a result.

Arrested And Charged

The CPSO has alleged that, following the incident, Mitchell attempted to “destroy and discard evidence at multiple locations.” Two days after Hill was killed, authorities found Mitchell at her residence on May 25.

Tonnisha O. Mitchell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. He was charged with second-degree battery and manslaughter. Her bond remains pending.

There is no information regarding the nature of Mitchell and Hill’s relationship. It is also unknown what caused the initial argument that led to the alleged attack.

Currently, the investigation is being carried out by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Louisiana State Police assisted during the investigation. Should Mitchell be found guilty, she could face up to eight years in prison for the battery charge and 40 years for the manslaughter charge.