11-Year-Old Pennsylvania Girl Allegedly Stabbed By Father While Protecting Mother

An 11-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was allegedly stabbed by her father, 33-year-old Richard Cody Hall, while she protected her mother from him. Hall is accused of breaking into the home after his estranged wife obtained a protective order against him.

According to Law & Crime, citing Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele, the incident occurred on Sunday, September 28. At around 12:30 p.m., Redstone Township Police Department officers responded to a Park Street residence following a domestic incident report.

The incident involved Hall, his wife, and their 11-year-old daughter. Allegedly, Hall entered the house, which belonged to Hall’s in-laws, by breaking through a rear glass door.

Hall’s wife had recently filed for divorce, and she obtained a protective order against him, Aubele said. The woman and her two children, ages 8 and 11, had recently moved into her parents’ house to get away from Hall.

Hall allegedly punched and stabbed his estranged wife after breaking into the house. However, the 11-year-old “threw herself” on top of her mother, suffering a stab wound to her arm as a result. Aubele told the outlet that the girl’s selfless action saved her mother’s life.

The assault didn’t stop there. Hall’s in-laws also tried to stop Hall, but he allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law and kicked his father-in-law in the face multiple times.

Arrested And Charged

Hall’s 8-year-old son reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home, asking for help. The neighbors called 911, and Hall was arrested. The 33-year-old man stabbed himself following the incident, police said.

As reported by WTAE, all four victims, Hall’s wife, his 11-year-old daughter, and his in-laws, were transported to local hospitals.

Richard Cody Hall was charged with multiple counts, including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children.

“Mr. Hall is going to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for what happened here today,” DA Aubele said. “This is inexcusable. You know, a domestic situation is no excuse for violence.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.