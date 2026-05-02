‘M*A*S*H’ Actress Dies at 94: RIP to Gwen Farrell Adair

Gwen Farrell Adair, an actress known for playing various nurses on M*A*S*H and a trailblazer who became the first licensed woman boxing referee, has passed away.

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Adair’s son, Keith Farrell, told TMZ she died of natural causes on April 30 in Sherman Oaks, California. She was 94.

Born in Austin, Texas, Farrell debuted in the second episode of M*A*S*H in 1972. She appeared on the CBS war comedy-drama as various nurses throughout its 11-season run, which ended in 1983.

Gwen Farrell Adair on ‘M*A*S*H.’ (Image via GoFundMe)

During her time on the show, she played Nurses Gwen, Wilson, Butler, and Able, and an anesthesiologist, according to Deadline.

Farrell was married to LAPD Detective Frank Adair and also appeared in a 1975 episode of Starsky & Hutch.

According to IMDb, her film credits include roles in memorable movies like Soylent Green (1973), Coffy (1973), Earthquake (1974), Towering Inferno (1974), and Billy Jack Goes to Washington (1977).

Gwen Farrell Adair’s Career Beyond Acting

Farrell’s career wasn’t limited to acting; she also began managing Los Angeles boxers in the 1970s and made history in 1979 when she became the first licensed female boxing referee. According to her family, she broke barriers while earning the respect of fighters, trainers, and fans.

Image via GoFundMe

She also owned and operated a Fatburger franchise, a company her mother, Lovie Yancey, founded in 1947.

“But beyond her accomplishments, Gwen was so much more to her family,” Farrell’s family wrote in a GoFundMe created to hel cover her funeral expenses. “She was a grandmother, a guiding light, and a steady source of love and wisdom. She had a way of making those around her feel supported, understood, and cared for without needing recognition.”

“Her passing leaves a deep void in our hearts, one that cannot be filled,” they added. “We will miss her voice, her strength, and the quiet comfort she brought into our lives. While we are heartbroken, we are also incredibly grateful for the life she lived and the legacy she leaves behind.”