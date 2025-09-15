‘The Sopranos’ Actor Allegedly Shot Woman In Road Rage Incident, Forcing University Shutdown

A 46-year-old actor, Ernest Wesley Heinz, who had minor, uncredited roles in The Sopranos and The Prestige, is charged with attempted homicide. He allegedly shot a woman in the upper nose during a road rage incident.

According to a release issued by the Galloway Township Police Department (GTPD), the incident occurred on Thursday, September 11. GTPD officers responded to a shooting call, reportedly made by the victim, Maritza Arias-Galva. She told police, as per the release, that a male had shot her in the face and fled.

As per The Independent, Ariaz-Galva told the police that she had signaled to merge. However, she was allegedly cut off by the suspect. He then yelled at her and threatened to kill her, ultimately firing a single shot, police said.

Arias-Galva described the male suspect as white, with blonde hair, and with a ponytail. The woman managed to describe his vehicle, a white Honda SUV. Police reported that she had been shot in the face, with the outlet detailing that she was wounded in the upper nose.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is currently recovering and in stable condition.

The suspect, later identified as Heinz, fled on Vera King Ferris Drive, according to the GTPD. This street runs through the Stockton University campus. As reported by The Independent, this triggered a shelter-in-place order that lasted for three hours as the police investigated.

Actor Arrested

Ernest Wesley Heinz was later arrested at a Blue Heron Pines Development residence. Search warrants were later executed in four residences and two motor vehicles. Heinz is charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“The prompt and professional actions of our officers resulted in a quick apprehension of Mr. Heinz,” Galloway Township Chief Eric B. Hendrickson said. “We wish Ms. Aria-Galva a swift recovery, and we are here to support our community following this senseless incident.”

Stockton University President Joe Bertolino addressed the incident via a statement. He said, in part, “I recognize how unsettling it can be to receive an alert like that. I want to commend you for your patience, understanding, and commitment to following the guidance provided.”

“We will always prioritize your safety. We will always communicate with transparency. And we will continue to navigate challenges together, grounded in care, resilience, and trust. “

According to his IMDB page, Heinz played an uncredited thief in The Sopranos and had an uncredited role in The Prestige. He also had roles in two Resident Evil games, and his latest role was for a 2014 short film called The Soul of Blue Eye.