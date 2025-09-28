Florida Man Allegedly Stabbed His Mother 100 Times And Then Choked Police Dog While Fleeing

A 28-year-old Florida man, Devin Johnson, is accused of stabbing his mother, Rosemary, more than 100 times. Allegedly, while being chased by police, he also struck a police dog multiple times, with reports saying that he choked the animal.

According to a release issued by the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 16. At around 1:25 p.m., CCPD officers responded to a Jakaranda Parkway West residence following a report of a body found.

Reportedly, Rosemary’s family members had grown concerned for her as she became unreachable. As a result, they drove to her home and, once inside, observed bloody footprints. Moments later, they discovered the 69-year-old’s bloodied body.

Upon arrival, responding CCPD officers found Rosemary Johnson deceased with a “significant number of stab wounds to her head and neck.” As reported by Gulf Coast News (GCN), citing a detective’s testimony, the elderly woman had been stabbed more than 100 times, and two knives were recovered from the scene.

Victim’s Son Arrested And Charged

Police officers later learned that Devin Johnson, Rosemary’s son, had allegedly fled the scene shortly after police arrived. His vehicle, a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla, was then found in Lee County. Local deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, to no avail.

Johnson evaded the law enforcement agents and traveled into Collier County, police said. There, local deputies were able to disable his vehicle using stop sticks. Johnson wouldn’t stop there, as he is accused of attempting to flee on foot.

Collier County deputies chased the 28-year-old and took him down. However, due to his reported aggressiveness aimed at law enforcement agents, the CCPD used a police dog (K9) to complete his capture. Allegedly, while police tried to handcuff him, he struck the K9 multiple times and attempted to take an officer’s firearm.

GCN reported that Johnson allegedly tried to choke the K9.

Devin Johnson was initially charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, attempting to take a law enforcement officer’s firearm, and animal cruelty. He was subsequently charged with murder on Friday, September 26.

During his September 26 court appearance, a judge denied him bond. His pretrial hearing will take place on October 27.