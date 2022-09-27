Zooey Deschanel Posts Birthday Tribute To Her Accomplished Father, Who Filmed Some Of The Most Popular Gen X Movies Of All Time

Zooey Deschanel is unsurprisingly wishing her dad a happy birthday on social media. However, what many people may find interesting is that Deschanel’s dad has filmed some of Generation X’s favorite movies.

A Generation Worth Of Movies

On her father’s 78th birthday, Deschanel did something most children do nowadays for their parents: she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. The actress wrote, “Happiest birthday to my amazing dad! I might be biased but I think he’s the best. (And yeah, that’s him looking cool as ever on a horse).”

Looking debonair atop a horse in cowboy gear, you may not recognize the award-winning cinematographer. Nonetheless, Deschanel’s dad, Caleb Deschanel, has filmed many well-known movies from the late 1970s all the way through 2019.

RELATED: Zooey Deschanel Deserves All The Credit For Helping This Fun Term Become A New Word In Merriam Webster’s Dictionary

Caleb began his film career with two movies that won him attention as a cinematographer. In 1979, he took home the award for Best Cinematography from the National Society of Film Critics Awards for both Black Stallion and Being There. He went on to film other hits including The Right Stuff, The Natural, It Could Happen To You, The Patriot, and even 2019’s The Lion King. The filmmaker has also directed a few episodes of famous television shows. His directing career includes credits forTwin Peaks, Law and Order: Trial By Jury, and Bones.

It Runs In The Family

From acting to directing to filming, creating great movies is a given in the Deschanel family. Although Caleb is the only one to be behind the camera, Zooey’s mother and sister both play roles on the big screen. In fact, the axiom “like mother like daughter” is more than appropriate for the Deschanels. Both Zooey’s mother, Mary Jo Deschanel, and sister, Emily Deschanel, are actresses in their own rights.

However, it’s Deschanel’s father who is now in the spotlight thanks to his daughter’s birthday wishes. The filmmaker is beloved by fans worldwide, which was made evident in comments on social media. Many devotees have flocked to the birthday post to share their love and admiration for the cinematographer.

As one fan wrote, “One of the best in the biz! Happy Birthday Mr. Caleb!” Another fan perfectly summarized how many of the filmmakers admirers feel about him and his work: “I don’t understand why he is not celebrated as one of the best DPs Cinematographers ever…and he is just so humble about it. What a cool guy.” From filming critically-acclaimed movies to sitting suave on a horse, Caleb Deschanel is cool indeed.

More From Suggest