Zooey Deschanel Explains How She Can Tell The Property Brothers Apart

Zooey Deschanel has cracked the code. We are talking about her ability to tell the identical twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the stars of The Property Brothers, apart. Dating one has helped her figure the secret to telling these two apart.

Twinning

Both Jonathan and Drew Scott have made quite a name for themselves in the last few years as the super successful Property Brothers duo, moving units like it’s no one’s business. And Jonathan has coupled up with Deschanel for the last two years, as they just celebrated their second anniversary dating.

But how does the famous actress tell her boyfriend apart from his identical twin, Drew? The actress took to The Kelly Clarkson Show to tell the host and the whole world how she separates the two.

Love Is The Secret

On her show, Clarkson asked Deschanel how she manages to tell the two apart, and her answer was simple. “To me, they just don’t look alike.” She went on to express that when you spend enough time with them, their mannerisms and vibes are completely different.

She even tells a story of how she met Jonathan Scott on Carpool Karaoke with her sister and her sister genuinely couldn’t tell the two apart. Yet from the start, Deschanel explains they have always looked like two different people to her. Clarkson also asked if one having a beard and one going smooth helps, and she claims even when both are clean-shaven, she can easily tell them apart.

Love (Isn’t) Blind

So while the rest of the world wrestles with who is who when it comes to The Property Brothers, Deschanel has no trouble seeing the two as completely different beings, which may be the reason why she is seemingly so in love with one!