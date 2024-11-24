kim-kardashian-slammed-for-wearing-rosary-beads-in-skims-outfit

Kim Kardashian recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram to promote her newest Skims collaboration with Dolce & Gabanna. The reality star posed in a bra and underwear while wearing rosary beads and let’s just say, fans weren’t happy.

Videos by Suggest

The Skims founder uploaded the photos to her account on Friday and was soon slammed by fans for making a “mockery” of religion. In the pictures Kim wears all white; a cotton unlined balconette bra ($84), cotton jersey boxer shorts ($78), and lace leggings accompanied by a strand of rosary beads.

(Photo via Kim Kardashian’s Instagram)

Several fans seemed to take offense to the post and did not hold back in the comments section. One fan wrote, “why is she always wearing the cross when she’s half naked?”

Another user commented, “Wearing a cross while being half naked. Would you make a mockery out of other religions too?”

Although Kim received negative comments from a number of fans, she still had some loyal supporters pulling for her. One fan commented, “serve kimmy”.

Another wrote, “how you got to where you are is just… something I think about everyday. the creator of iconic.”

Although Kim had her fair share of haters, the Skims and D&C collab still seemed to do pretty well, even the two pieces from Kardashian’s Instagram photos sold out. According to Page Six, after the line launched on Tuesday, the site experienced a brief crash due to the amount of visitors.

As of now there are still a few items available to purchase, but they are selling fast. The collection includes pieces in white, black and leopard print with plenty of varying styles.