Late Disney Influencer’s Pal Says Her Death Was ‘Entirely Preveantable’

A friend of the late Disney influencer Dominique Brown has shared kind words with Us Weekly following Brown’s tragic death.

“Dominique Brown had an extraordinary gift for touching lives and making everyone she encountered feel truly seen and valued,” Andrea Pugh-Kelley said. “Dominique was a unique light in the world that deserves to be here today.”

The news of Brown’s death surfaced on Thursday Dec. 5. After “unknowingly consuming food to which she was allergic” during a BoxLunch event Brown died. The retailer made a statement that was shared with Us Weekly following Brown’s passing.

“Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time,” the statement read.

According to the outlet, a source reported that 911 was called immediately following the incident. They also added that “the company had previously communicated allergies of guests to the venue.” The company is now offering grief counseling to their staff members. They are also offering these services to the BoxLunch Collective, the group of influencers that Brown was a part of.

A Petition Has Started To Support Mandating Food Allergy Measures

Pugh-Kelley, a professional in the public health field, is currently trying to raise awareness about a food allergy petition. She said the petition “supports mandating life-saving food allergy measures at all food establishments.” This is part of the reason Pugh-Kelley has decided to speak out publicly.

“This action is not only a tribute to Dominique, but a necessary step toward ensuring no family has to endure such a devastating loss again,” she said. “Her family and friends are extremely hurt and deserve to have her here today. Her death was entirely preventable, and it underscores the critical need for accountability and systemic change.”

Pugh-Kelley also said that she was “outraged by the lack of food safety at the event.” She added that “food allergies are far too often dismissed as an inconvenience when, in reality, they can be a matter of life or death for those who live with them.”

Pugh-Kelley and Brown had originally met on X in 2019. The public health professional spoke highly of Brown, also saying that she was one of her “biggest supporters.”

“Her heart was as big as her dreams,” Pugh-Kelley said, “and the outpouring of love, admiration and gratitude from thousands of people is a testament to the impact she had on all of us.”