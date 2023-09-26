Zendaya Puts Rumors To Bed After Questionable Instagram Post

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” Zendaya jokingly confessed following the Instagram video drama.

On September 21st, actress and Challengers star Zendaya posted a casual OOTD picture on her Instagram story. The outfit featured a ballcap, a plain t-shirt, and a large, sparkly, ring.

When her fans took notice of her new bling, drama ensued. The new ring must have meant Zendaya and her partner Tom Holland got engaged! Well, not exactly. But of course, even the smallest outfit details can send social media into a spiral if you’re Zendaya!

In a now-deleted video posted to Twitter by Pop Crave, a Zendaya laughed and shut down her fan’s engagement rumors.

She explained, “I posted it for my hat. Like, not for the ring on my right finger you guys.” Then asked, “Seriously, you think that’s how I would drop the news?”

Zendaya sets the record straight on Tom Holland engagement rumors after she shared a photo in which a ring was prominently featured. pic.twitter.com/i24mjRUJt1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2023 Twitter

Zendaya and Tom have been fending off relationship rumors since they met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. However, their relationship wasn’t “official” until the couple was spotted smooching in a car in 2021. Understandably, fans of Zendaya and Tom alike went wild on Twitter.

tom holland and zendaya back in 2017 when they said “we are just friends “ pic.twitter.com/WUS2gGlC6e — elizabeth🌛 (@Elizabetamadiz) July 2, 2021 Twitter

Today, the couple keeps their relationship on the private side. In a September Elle interview, Zendaya explained, “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” she continued, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.”

Zendaya added, “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Luckily, Tom feels the same regarding press coverage of the couple’s private life. After the incident in 2021, Tom told GQ, “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Nowadays, Tom’s stance on the press hasn’t swayed. As for how he handles unwanted media coverage today, he tries to “smile and wave and never let them know how you really feel.”

Fans of Zendaya and Tom are grateful for the rare glimpses they get into the couple’s life. In her last Instagram picture with Tom, posted in June of 2022, Zendaya wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3”

While the couple may not be engaged now, I think it’s safe to say we’re all rooting for their relationship.