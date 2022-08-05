Zahara Jolie-Pitt Is Headed To Spelman College, Joining A Long List Of Iconic Alumni From The HBCU

Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our very eyes and now her second oldest kid, Zahara, is preparing to go off to college at Spelman College. The historically Black college or university (HBCU) has a long list of prominent graduates who have gone on to make huge impacts in their field. Young Zahara will be in good hands when it comes to following the lead of the impressive alumni who came before her.
Another Of Angelina Jolie’s Kids College Bound!
Two of Angelina Jolie’s six children are now college students. We don’t feel old, you do! While her eldest child Maddox chose to go abroad at Seoul University to pursue his higher education, her eldest daughter Zahara decided she’d be staying a little closer to home.
She’ll be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia this fall to attend Spelman College. Her proud mom couldn’t have been more thrilled to share the news. The Eternals star took to her rarely used Instagram account and posted a photo of Zahara standing with some other incoming freshmen and got a little sentimental in the caption.
A New Beginning For Zahara
Jolie wrote, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.” As one of the newest in a long line of “Spelman girls,” Zahara will have some impressive shoes to fill, and no, we’re not talking about her famous parents.
Who’s Who Of Spelman Graduates And Attendees
Here are just a few of the impressive graduates and attendees who walked the hallowed halls of Spelman College:
Esther Rolle (Attended)
Where You Know Her
Actress: Good Times
Alberta Williams King (High School)
Where You Know Her
Cultural Impact: Mother of Martin Luther King Jr.
Alice Walker (Attended)
Where You Know Her
American Novelist, Poet: The Color Purple, In Search Of Our Mothers’ Garden
LaTanya Richardson Jackson: Class Of 1971
Where You Know Her
Actress: The Fighting Temptations, Losing Isaiah, Malcolm X and wife of actor Samuel L. Jackson.
Bernice King: Class Of 1986
Where You Know Her
Cultural Impact: President SCLC, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.
Adrienne-Joi Johnson: Class Of 1988
Where You Know Her
Actress: House Party, Baby Boy
Stacey Abrams: Class Of 1995
Where You Know Her
Politician: House Minority Leader for the Georgia General Assembly and State Representative for the 89th House District. First African-American woman in the U.S. to win a major party’s nomination for governor.
Keshia Knight Pulliam: Class Of 2001
Where You Know Her
Actress: The Cosby Show, House of Payne
Phire Dawson: Class Of 2008
Where You Know Her
Model: “Barker’s Beauty” on The Price Is Right