For Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor’s Wife, The NFL Is A Family Business

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl, overseen by head coach Zac Taylor. His wife Sarah Sherman is along for the ride, but this isn’t her first rodeo. For Sherman, professional football is the family business.

Sherman’s father is Mike Sherman, who’s coached both college and professional football teams. He served as head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2000 to 2005 and was the head coach at Texas A&M University from 2008 to 2011.

Those aren’t the only teams he’s coached; his resume includes stints on the coaching staffs of the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins, and most recently, the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

How Did She And Taylor Meet?

Sarah Sherman and Zac Taylor met at the University of Nebraska in 2005. Sherman was pursuing a master’s degree in marketing and journalism and working as an assistant in the university’s sports information department. Taylor was the starting quarterback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“I remember the first time I saw her,” Taylor remembered. “We were practicing on our soccer field at Nebraska. When practice ended, there was a girl in a yellow dress. She looked so much more mature, I figured she was probably 30 years old. I’m only 22. As the year went by, I learned we were the same age. I would run into her more often and I realized maybe I had a chance.”

The two began dating and have been together ever since. “Within the first month of dating, I thought without a doubt that I could be with Sarah for the rest of my life,” Taylor said. The two got married in 2008, and no surprise, football was a part of the wedding.

“We had a guest list that included half the Houston Texans staff,” Sarah shared. “Our officiating priest was the team chaplain for the Green Bay Packers, where my dad used to coach.”

Coaching Is A Family Affair

Taylor and Sarah’s father even worked together, with Taylor joining the A&M coaching staff in 2008. The pair also joined the Miami Dolphins staff together; Taylor as an assistant quarterbacks coach, Mike as offensive coordinator.

Sarah looked to her own family when it came time for her to step into the role of coach’s wife. “I always think of how [mom Karen Sherman] remained calm in tough times, no matter my dad’s role,” Sherman recalled. “Whether it was a position coach or head coach, she was the same. She always made sure to have a life and friends outside of football and always took us to church. I have so much respect for her and how she lived her life in such a stressful environment and I ask her questions constantly.”

