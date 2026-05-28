zac-brown-just-got-married-again

Less than a year after he proposed, Zac Brown married jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

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According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Greece earlier this week. Sources say the event was held at the Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini.

Brown and Scott’s children were present for the event.

The couple were first romantically linked in early 2025 but made things official that May when they hit the red carpet together at the AMA Awards.

“They were set up by a mutual friend,” an insider previously shared. “And are totally in love. They are head over heels and have become inseparable.”

A couple of months after the debut, Brown announced that he and Scott were engaged.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the country singer stated.

Before Scott, Brown was married to his first wife, Shelly, from 2006 to 2018. He went on to marry his second wife, Kelly Yazdi, in 2023, but it was short-lived, with the duo filing for divorce just a few months after their wedding.

Scott was previously married to John Scott from 2000 to 2006, then to Matt Davis from 2014 to 2020. She exchanged vows with her third husband, Thomas Evans, in 2022, but divorced him in 2024.

Brown Previously Won a Legal Battle Against Yazdi

Brown and Scott’s wedding comes just a few months after the country music superstar won a legal battle against Yazdi.

In January, a federal judge ordered Yazdi to return documents she took when she was fired from Brown’s company. It was found in court that she had emailed the sensitive materials to herself after she was fired. She then allegedly used information from the documents in social media posts targeting Brown.

The judge’s ruling found that Yazdi had breached her contract by taking and keeping over 170 confidential business emails and files that may contain information that the judge believes she could use to attack her famous ex-husband publicly.

The ruling also permanently stops Yazdi from using or further disclosing any information about Brown’s business.

Brown’s attorney, Brad Beckworth, spoke about the ruling. “We’re grateful for the Court’s careful attention to the facts and law,” Beckworth’s statement read. “The evidence at trial showed that Ms. Yazdi betrayed Zac’s trust, took critical confidential information that didn’t belong to her, and used it to attack him publicly for her own gain. The permanent injunction should put an end to it.”

Yazdi’s attorney, Josh Belinfante, stated, “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and are appealing it to the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.”









