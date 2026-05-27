Comedic Musician Dies of Cancer: Jools Topp Was 68

Jools Topp, one half of New Zealand’s beloved Topp Twins comedy and music duo, has died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was 68.

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Topp died peacefully at home on May 24 with her twin sister, Lynda Topp, family members, close friends and pets by her side, according to statements released by relatives and reported by RNZ.

For more than four decades, Jools and Lynda Topp entertained audiences across New Zealand and internationally through country music, political satire, live comedy and television performances. The sisters became national icons for their uniquely Kiwi humor, improvised characters and outspoken activism.

Born on May 14, 1958, in Huntly, New Zealand, Jools and Lynda grew up on a Waikato dairy farm alongside their brother Bruce. The sisters began performing music together as children and later moved into comedy, blending harmonized country songs with sketch performances and audience interaction.

Jools Topp Was An Outspoken Humanitarian

The Topp Twins rose to prominence during the 1970s and 1980s through busking, live tours and appearances at political demonstrations. They openly supported causes including anti-racism campaigns, LGBTQ rights, anti-nuclear activism and opposition to South Africa’s 1981 Springbok rugby tour.

Audiences especially embraced the duo’s recurring comedy characters, including Camp Mother, Camp Leader and the beer-drinking “Ken and Ken.” Jools often described their performances as spontaneous rather than scripted, allowing the sisters to react directly to audiences during live shows.

In 2018, New Zealand honored the sisters as Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to entertainment. At the time, the pair joked that all their fictional characters had been “knighted” as well.

Jools first received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2006 and underwent treatment, including a mastectomy and chemotherapy. The cancer later returned in 2021. Despite ongoing health struggles, she continued performing, speaking publicly and supporting cancer awareness initiatives alongside her sister.

Tributes poured in across New Zealand following news of her death. Fans, entertainers and political leaders praised her warmth, activism and ability to unite audiences through laughter and music.