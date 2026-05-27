‘Emily in Paris’ Actor Dies After ALS Battle: Pierre Deny Was 69

French actor Pierre Deny, perhaps best known to American audiences for his role on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, has passed away.

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The 69-year-old died on May 25, his daughters confirmed to French outlet TF1.

“It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS [Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis],” his daughters shared in a statement.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative condition. It has affected several high-profile figures in sports and entertainment, including actor Eric Dane recently.

Pierre Deny alongside French actress Cyrielle Clair in 2015. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Deny started acting in the 1980s and became a familiar face on French television. His most notable roles included parts in the series Sous Le Soleil, Une femme d’honneur, and Cinq soeurs. Per IMDb, from 2017 to 2023, he also appeared in over 300 episodes of the French soap opera Demain Nous Appartient.

Deny starred in three episodes of Emily in Paris across seasons 3 and 4. He played Louis de Léon, the father of Nicolas (Paul Forman) and CEO of JVMA.

Meanwhile, veteran actress Sylvie Vartan shared a heartfelt Instagram post in the wake of Deny’s passing.

“I shared some great moments with him on stage in Isabelle Mergault’s play. He was a generous actor and a sensitive and funny man,” Vartan wrote in French. “My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this painful time.”