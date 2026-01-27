zac-brown-wins-legal-battle-against-ex-wife

Country superstar Zac Brown recently received a federal court win against his ex-wife, Kelly Yazdi.

According to TMZ, a federal judge has ordered Yazdi to return documents she took when she was fired from his company. It was found in court that she had emailed the sensitive materials to herself after she was fired. She then allegedly used the document’s information in social media posts targeting Brown.

The ruling found that she had breached her contract by taking and keeping over 170 confidential business emails and files that may contain information that the judge believes she could use to attack her famous ex-husband publicly.

The judge’s rule also permanently stops Yazdi from using or further disclosing any information about Brown’s business.

In a statement to TMZ, Zac’s attorney Brad Beckworth spoke about the ruling.

“We’re grateful for the Court’s careful attention to the facts and law,” Beckworth stated. “The evidence at trial showed that Ms. Yazdi betrayed Zac’s trust, took critical confidential information that didn’t belong to her, and used it to attack him publicly for her own gain. The permanent injunction should put an end to it.”

Meanwhile, Yazdi’s attorney, Josh Belinfante, told the media outlet, “We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and are appealing it to the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.”

Belinfante then noted, “Mr. Brown’s team knows that Ms. Yazdi already destroyed the responsive emails she sent herself, which is something she offered to do after Mr. Brown lost his first motion to restrain her from speaking. We’ve asked the Court to clarify that this is what the injunction requires.”

Zac Brown’s Ex-Wife Previously Accused Him of Being Abusive

The ex-couple married in August 2023 but split less than 4 months later. Yazdi served as executive vice president of Brown’s business, Zac Brown Collective.

Following the split, Yazdi publicly accused Brown of being abusive towards her. She then continued to attack his character through various social media posts.

Although she didn’t address Brown by name, she wrote “he,” Yazdi claimed a man had previously ordered her to “not model” anymore and take photos off her Instagram. She was also instructed only to wear certain clothes and not to “post any more fitness videos.”

“Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling,” Yazdi wrote. “Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse. That ‘love’ is conditional. ‘Love’ disguised as compromise when in reality, it was control.”

Brown eventually filed for a temporary restraining order. “After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us,” he said about the order. “To maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation.”

He further stated that he hoped that Yazdi would keep private matters private and to move forward with the “mutual respect” they had agreed upon after their split.

Brown has since moved on and is now engaged to jewelry designer Kendra Scott.