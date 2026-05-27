Music Legend Calls out Green Day: ‘Billie-Joe’s a Little P—’

Not one to hold back her true thoughts, music legend Linda Perry slammed the bandmates of Green Day for dropping her from producing the “American Idiot” album follow-up, “21st Century Breakdown.”

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During a recent interview with NME, Perry revealed that the long-running punk rock group had reached out to her about their record.

“I had a full calendar and canceled six months of work to do it,” she shared. “I met with Billie Joe [Armstrong], and we talked for three hours. Like every artist, I think he had got to the point where you feel like I have nothing to say and need help – there’s a therapy aspect to producing too.”

Courtney Love reportedly leaked the information about Perry’s involvement in producing the album. The news led to some backlash towards the band because of who Perry previously worked with.

“Suddenly they started getting backlash from their fans, upset they were ‘bringing in Linda Perry, who produced Pink and Christina Aguilera,'” she said. “And then those guys just stopped calling me.”

Perry accused the Green Day bandmates of ghosting her after the backlash. “I would reach out to figure out what was going on,” she said. “Nobody called. I lost six months of scheduled work. That was f—ed up.”

She then called Armstrong a “little p—-y” because he didn’t like the backlash he received about her involvement.

Green Day’s management previously denied claims that Perry was involved in the project. The bandmates ultimately worked with Butch Vig for 2009’s “21st Century Breakdown.”

Perry Doesn’t Have Any Hard Feelings Towards the Green Day Bandmates

Despite her harsh criticism of Armstrong, Perry no longer has any hard feelings toward the Green Day bandmates about the situation. However, she didn’t appreciate how the band handled everything.

“Just call me and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to go a different way. I’m not digging this backlash we’re getting,'” she noted. “Just balls up, man. Not returning my calls was such a p—y move, and I lost a lot of respect for Billie Joe.”

She then accused the band’s fans of being upset about her potentially producing the album because she was a woman and she had written pop songs.

“I was disappointed in those guys, and then I was mad at Courtney because if she would have just shut up, we would have made the record and it would have come out and it would have spoken for itself,” she said. “I had a vision and knew I was going to kill that record.