Legendary Skateboarder Dies at 49: RIP to Marc Johnson

Marc Johnson, an iconic veteran skateboarder who influenced generations of skaters, has died at the age of 49.

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Thrasher magazine announced Johnson’s passing on May 26. A cause of death was not provided.

“As I write this, the reality still hasn’t fully set in,” friend and pro skateboarder Louie Barletta wrote in Thrasher‘s tribute. “It was less than a month ago that Marc came to San Jose to hang out. He was sober, healthy, and full of life. We had a blast reminiscing about the old days. He seemed genuinely excited about the future.”

Born on January 6, 1977, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Johnson was a key figure in the Tilt Mode Army, a group of Bay Area skateboarders. He helped establish the San Jose skateboarding scene, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The group’s videos highlighted his technical skill, inventive style, and personality, bringing him national acclaim.

Johnson was named Skater of the Year by Thrasher magazine in 2007 for his role in the street skating video “Fully Flared.” He also skated for several brands, including Maple, and later founded his own brand, Enjoi.

Generations of Pro Skateboarders Pay Tribute to Marc Johnson

Johnson reportedly struggled with substance abuse, but claimed to be clean for a number of years.

“He told me he wanted to be remembered for his skateboarding, not for his failures or shortcomings,” Barletta added in his tribute. “He was just a poor kid from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who grew up in a trailer at the end of a dirt road. Yet he made it out, traveled the world, and touched so many lives.”

Meanwhile, the Instagram version of Barletta’s tribute for Thrasher is filled with shocked comments and condolences.

“My heart is broken,” pro skateboarder Jose Rojo wrote. “If it weren’t for Marc, I wouldn’t be where I am today. As a young kid, he picked me up at my parents’ house in South San Jose and showed me the way.”

“MJ was the coolest. So sad. What a legend and awesome guy. Icon on and off the board 💔,” pro skater Mark Appleyard added.

“Rest in paradise, legend. This is a sad day,” another pro skater, Ishod Wair, wrote.