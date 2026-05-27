‘The Voice’ Adds Grammy-Winning Icon as Coach for Season 30

The Voice just added a Grammy Award-winning fourth coach for the milestone 30th season of the popular competition show.

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Indeed, Queen Latifah will be butting heads with series vets Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine. Meanwhile, country star Riley Green is also slated to coach, fresh off his unceremonious exit from Marshals…

Of course, Latifah is a woman of many talents. While she’s an icon alone for hit songs “Ladies First” and “U.N.I.T.Y,” she has also had a successful film and TV career, starring in shows like Fox’s Living Single and the CBS action drama The Equalizer, as well as hosting The Queen Latifah Show and appearing in films such as Bessie.

She’s now bringing her extensive industry experience to The Voice coaching lineup. Though it’s her first time in the big red chair, she’s no stranger to the judge’s panel, having guest-starred on shows like America’s Got Talent.

Queen Latifah is marking her debut season on season 30 of ‘The Voice.’ (Photo by Ian Maule / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fellow new coach Riley Green is a bit familiar with The Voice stage, having already graced the finales for seasons 26 and 28.

Queen Latifah Joining ‘The Voice’ Follows News of a Veteran Coach’s Return

Latifah’s addition to the show also comes nearly a month after Levine confirmed his return.

“I will be back,” the 47-year-old told PEOPLE. “I’m having so much fun doing it. Since I came back a few seasons ago, it’s just been a blast. I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

Levine’s return came hot on the heels of his latest victory. His contestant, Alexia Jayy, was crowned the winner of Season 29.

Adam Levine alongside ‘The Voice’ season 29 winner, Alexia Jayy. (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

The upcoming Season 30, launching this fall, will include special appearances from former coaches and mentors.