NBC Anchor Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

NBC anchor Sara Gore has stepped away from her duties as she seeks treatment for her recently diagnosed breast cancer.

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The NBC New York’s Open House and New York Live host announced her diagnosis late last month.

“It just felt right to tell you myself, I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, and I’m going to be stepping away for treatment and surgery,” she explained. “If I didn’t say that I was a little bit scared, I’d be lying.”

Although she was “caught off guard” by the news, Gore noted she was aware that she had a high risk for the disease due to her mother and sister also having breast cancer.

“I always assumed this day would come,” she admitted. “But let me tell you, you are never ready. … For some reason, even when you catch it early because you’re doing everything right, it is an emotional blow, and I wasn’t ready for that. That actually really surprised me. It really stung.”

Gore then shared, “I’m exactly where I need to be, and I’m surrounded by incredible doctors, and people who are taking such good care of me at home, thank you. At work, thank you, my family here. I love you. I feel loved.”

She went on to note, “I feel very supported.”

Gore Steps Away From Her Anchor Duties

Continuing to speak about her diagnosis, Gore stated she would be stepping away from her anchor duties as she battles the disease.

“As hard as this is, I am choosing to believe, at least for me in this moment in time, that maybe there is a gift in this,” she said. “Even if I don’t fully understand what it is yet. I’m working on that part. If anything, it’s already a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to focus on what really matters.”

She further shared that she would be taking “some time to rest and heal.”

“I’m going to come back better than ever,” Gore then added. “And I’m going to see you on the other side of this. Thank you for all you’ve done.”