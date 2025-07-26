zac-brown-just-got-engaged-again.

Country star Zac Brown is off the market—he put a ring on it, and jewelry designer Kendra Scott approved.

“We are so happy and grateful that we found each other,” the 46-year-old gushed to PEOPLE in a piece published Thursday.

The outlet shared a snap of Scott, 51, flaunting her stunning pink diamond engagement ring in a sunset photo that screams “happily ever after,” as she and Brown shared a picture-perfect embrace on a pier.

In another snap, Scott and Brown lounged together on a chair, with the entrepreneur not so casually flaunting her ring again while resting her head on the singer’s shoulder.

On Friday, Brown appeared on Today as Scott watched from the audience. Before his performance, Brown expressed feeling “blessed,” just a day after publicly announcing his engagement to Scott.

“I feel great,” Brown insisted. “I got her good.”

Brown was later questioned about the unique challenge of choosing the perfect engagement ring for someone who designs jewelry.

“I know, right? What are you gonna get somebody that designs jewelry?” Brown said. “But no, it’s incredible, incredible. So happy. We’re so happy we found each other, and we’re blessed.”

Image via Instagram / Kendra Scott

“It just adds so much energy to everything else,” Brown continued. “More to give to music, more to give our families and everything. So we’re blessed.”

This Will Be the Fourth Marriage for Zac Brown’s New Bride

Meanwhile, this will be lucky marriage number four for Kendra Scott (maiden name Baumgartner). She was married to John Scott from 2000 to 2006, and together they have two sons. The jewelry designer later married Matt Davis in 2014, with whom she shares one son, but the couple parted ways in 2020. In 2022, Scott tied the knot with Thomas Evans, though their relationship also eventually came to an end.

Of course, Brown hasn’t been very lucky with love, either.

Brown and his first wife, Shelly, ended their 12-year marriage in 2018. Together, they share five children: Justice (18), Lucy (17), Georgia (16), Joni (14), and Alexander (11).

Sidebar: This means Brown and Scott have EIGHT children between each other! Quite a Brady Bunch situation.

In August 2023, the country star married actress and model Kelly Yazdi. However, the couple announced their separation just four months later.

In May, Brown took Yazdi to court for spilling secrets and calling him out for “narcissistic abuse” on Instagram. Yazdi fired back, claiming it was just a ploy to shut her up. By July, the tables turned—Yazdi sued Brown, accusing him of swiping wedding footage for his “Beautiful Drug” music video and casting a lookalike to throw shade her way.

The drama heads to center stage on September 15 in Atlanta, with a jury trial that’s bound to be anything but boring. Hey, maybe Brown and Scott will go ahead and hit the courthouse and get married the same day! Mazel Tov!