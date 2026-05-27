4 ‘Happy Days’ Stars Who Are Still Making TV Shows and Movies Today

More than 50 years after Happy Days first introduced TV viewers to leather jackets, jukeboxes, and the coolest gang in Milwaukee, several of the show’s biggest stars still keep busy in Hollywood.

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The beloved sitcom premiered in 1974 and turned its cast into household names. While some former cast members stepped away from acting, others never slowed down. From blockbuster directors to Emmy-winning performers, these five Happy Days alumni continue to land projects on television and in movies today.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler transformed Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli into one of television’s most iconic characters, but he built an even bigger second act after Happy Days. In recent years, Winkler won an Emmy for playing acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO’s Barry. He also appeared in movies including Black Adam and continued voice acting work in animated projects.

Winkler also writes children’s books and remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved personalities.

Ron Howard

Ron Howard started as wholesome teenager Richie Cunningham before becoming one of the entertainment industry’s top directors and producers.

Howard rarely acts now, but he stays extremely active behind the camera. He directed films including Hillbilly Elegy, Thirteen Lives and Eden. His production company, Imagine Entertainment, also develops television series, documentaries and streaming projects at a rapid pace.

Few former sitcom stars reinvented themselves more successfully than Howard.

Scott Baio

Scott Baio joined Happy Days during its later seasons as Chachi Arcola and quickly became a fan favorite.

Baio continues acting in independent films and television projects while also appearing in comedy specials and entertainment interviews. Although he keeps a lower profile than some former co-stars, he remains active in Hollywood and frequently attends nostalgia conventions celebrating classic television.

Anson Williams

Anson Williams played lovable singer Warren “Potsie” Weber, but directing became his true calling after Happy Days ended.

Williams directed episodes of hit shows including Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Melrose Place and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. He still works in television production and recently participated in reunion specials and documentary projects about classic TV history.