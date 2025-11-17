YouTube Star Challenged Police To A Duel Before Getting Arrested

A YouTube star reportedly challenged the police to a duel before they arrested him. They charged him with drug charges this past Saturday. YouTuber Jack Doherty was standing in the streets of Miami when he encountered the police.

Videos by Suggest

They told the YouTube star to get out of the street.

“You think you’re funny? If you’re gonna be funny, get out of the f–king street. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are, bro,” a Miami Beach police officer told Doherty, according to a TikTok.

Ultimately, they arrested the YouTube star on Saturday after finding amphetamines in his possession. They charged him with both drug possession and resisting an officer.

YouTube Star Gets Arrested By Police After Incident

“I was trying to walk up the street,” Doherty told arresting officers.

“All you had to do was get on the f–king sidewalk, that’s it,” replied the officer.

Prior to arrest, Doherty reportedly challenged police officers to a duel in the streets of Miami. Known for viral pranks, it appears the YouTube star was trying to get a rise out of the police. But this time he flew too close to the sun.

“All right, we challenge you to a duel,” Doherty said to a group of officers.

“Guys, go on the sidewalk,” an officer told him.

“After we duel, sir,” Doherty said while refusing.

“I’m not gonna tell you again — go on the sidewalk,” the cop warned.

“Yes, sir, after we duel,” Doherty replied, still refusing to get on the sidewalk. After warning him one more time, the cop grabbed the YouTube star and began to cuff him.

“Oh! I’m going!” he tried to say. “Chill, chill, chill.”

But the situation turned for the worse when cops allegedly found drugs in his possession. They booked in him into Miami-Dade County jail. He ended up spending 10 plus hours in the jail before getting released.

“I was like d–n, I’m flying to Dubai in my mind right now,” he said. It’s not the first time he’s had trouble. Last year, he crashed his McLaren in Miami after allegedly texting while driving.