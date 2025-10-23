California Police Officer Fatally Struck by Car While Helping Motorists

A California community is in mourning after a 25-year-old police officer died. She was attempting to help motorists when she was fatally struck on a highway.

La Mesa Police Department officer Lauren Craven was trying to help motorists stranded after a collision. That’s when she lost her life. According to a City of La Mesa news release, she had been “driving eastbound on Interstate 8 at Fairmount Avenue when she stopped to assist two motorists involved in a traffic collision on the freeway.”

“While assisting the motorists, Officer Craven was struck by an oncoming vehicle. California Highway Patrol [CHP] officers performed lifesaving efforts, but tragically, Officer Craven died at the scene,” the release also added.

Following the passing of the police officer, La Mesa Police Department took to social media to mourn their loss.

They wrote, “It is with deep sorrow that we share the tragic loss of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed in the line of duty late Monday night.”

They also detailed the events leading up to her tragic passing.

Police Officer Passes Away

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others—a reflection of how she lived every day,” the police wrote.

They also added, “Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion—qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community,” sharing, “We ask that you keep her family, friends, and the members of the La Mesa Police Department in your prayers as they navigate this profound loss. Her legacy of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased police officer revealed she had just recently celebrated her birthday. The family is in mourning.

“It’s gonna be hard for a long time, but I’m doing this conversation with you because I want people to know what was in Lauren’s heart and the compassion that she showed everybody she came in contact with,” he said.

“Had she failed that test? I’d still have her,” her father also added. “But she would not have achieved her dream. A lot of people never get to a place where they’re loving what they’re doing and doing what they seem to be born to do. She did.”.