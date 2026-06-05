Another Major Netflix Show Is Ending

Fans of a popular Netflix animated show just received the ol’ one-two punch of good news and bad news. The show is returning for another season, but it will also be its last.

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Indeed, Netflix’s animated adaptation of the hit video game Devil May Cry has been renewed for a third and final season.

However, the showrunner, Adi Shankar, feels the news shouldn’t come as a surprise for true fans.

“For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time,” Shankar explained in a press release. “This was always Dante’s ‘Divine Comedy’ with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was ‘Inferno’; Season 2 was ‘Purgatorio’; Season 3 will be ‘Paradiso.’ These three seasons make up ‘The Force Edge Saga.’ Since inception, ‘The Force Edge Saga’ was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series.”

Yeah, keep up, nerds.

📣 The #Netflix series Devil May Cry

Season 2 has been a huge hit—

and Season 3 is officially confirmed! 🎉



Thank you so much to everyone who’s been watching!



And… Season 3 will be the final chapter of the series 🔥



Don’t miss it until the very end 👀#DevilMayCry pic.twitter.com/Za1gwY6rMh — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) June 5, 2026

Based on the hit video game franchise, the Devil May Cry animated series debuted on Netflix in 2025, followed by a second season in May 2026. Combined, both seasons have spent four weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV chart.

“Sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms,” the show’s logline explains. “In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.”

The series stars Johnny Yong Bosch as Dante, Robbie Daymond as Vergil, and Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady. Adi Shankar serves as showrunner, and Studio Mir provides the animation.

Meanwhile, fans wanting to catch up can stream seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix.