‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Dies: Anthony Stewart Head Was 72

Veteran actor Anthony Stewart Head, best known for his role as the villainous Rupert Mannion in Ted Lasso and the father figure Giles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died.

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Head’s daughters, Emily and Daisy, confirmed his passing to the BBC, stating he “died peacefully of complications from pneumonia, surrounded by his family.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” his daughters told the outlet. “It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

Head was 72.

His death follows that of fellow Buffy alum, Nicholas Brendon, who died in March, and Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away last year.

Born in Camden Town, London, in 1954, Head began his career in musicals in the late 1970s before transitioning to television in the 1980s.

He went on to star in several major theater roles in the 1990s, as well as a stint as the star in a line of popular coffee commercials that captured the imagination of a generation of TV viewers.

Sad to hear Anthony Head has passed away.

The Gold Blend “will they, won’t they” ad campaign was a cultural phenomenon, an ongoing saga that lasted for 6 years, captivating audiences of 30 million. The inevitable kiss even made front page news. A landmark TV moment.

RIP Anthony pic.twitter.com/dmQJhkPehJ — The Sting (@TheStingisBack) June 5, 2026

However, his breakout role came as Rupert Giles, Buffy’s “Watcher” and mentor in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He relocated to the U.S. for the hit show, where he was a main character.

Anthony Stewart Head, alongside ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ costars Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, and Seth Green in 1998. (Photo By Getty Images)

Head played the fan-favorite character across all seven seasons of the beloved cult hit.

‘Buffy’ Fans Pay Tribute to Anthony Stewart Head

Buffy fans have already taken to social media to mourn Head’s passing.

“Anthony Stewart Head was a key, witty, and essential pillar on BUFFY. He played a vital role as an extraordinary actor. We will always remember Giles,’ one fan wrote on X.

Anthony Stewart Head was a key, witty, and essential pillar on BUFFY. He played a vital role as an extraordinary actor. We will always remember Giles. pic.twitter.com/UstdjX2LyO — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) June 5, 2026

“I am heartbroken. Rest in peace, Anthony Stewart Head. You will forever be our watcher,” another fan wrote.

Comedian and Mystery Science Theater 3000 star Frank Conniff also paid tribute, writing, “A terrific actor, an essential part of one of the greatest TV shows ever, and from what I’m hearing, a really good dude. Rest in Peace, Anthony Head.”

Anthony Stewart Head’s Impressive Career Beyond ‘Buffy’

Meanwhile, Head went on to appear in numerous other TV shows and movies, including playing King Uther Pendragon in the BBC’s Merlin, the fictional Prime Minister in Little Britain, Sir Walter Elliot in Persuasion, and Geoffrey Howe in the Margaret Thatcher movie The Iron Lady.

More recently, Head stole scenes as Rupert Mannion, the conniving ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s Rebecca Welton in Apple TV’s Ted Lasso.

Head is survived by his two daughters, Emily and Daisy, who are both actors. His long-term partner, Sarah Fisher, passed away last year.