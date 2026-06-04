Walt Disney World Guest Arrested. Allegedly Attacked Cast Member Over Dining Dispute

A Walt Disney World guest is facing some legal woes after she was arrested for allegedly attacking a cast member over a dining dispute.

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According to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE, the incident occurred when Leslie Helen Varley, 57, of Massachusetts, unleashed in a fit of rage over her reservation at Steakhouse 71 on May 19. A restaurant manager told law enforcement that Varley had arrived with a large group and had been informed they wouldn’t be seated together due to the size of the party.

The situation quickly escalated, leading Varley to grab the manager by the shoulders and “moving her approximately six steps.”

Another manager got involved in the situation, prompting Varley to throw three cups of water and ice before she snatched his name tag. She then walked away from the restaurant with the name tag. During the altercation, the guest broke four glasses by dropping them on the floor. Each glass was valued at $20.

Neither Steakhouse 71 employee sustained any injuries during the altercation. They also denied medical treatment at the scene.

The Disney World Guest Shares Her Side of the Story

While speaking to the police, Varley revealed what led to the situation.

Varley claimed she had arrived with her group at around 8:15 p.m. for their 8:30 p.m. She stated that she grew upset towards the restaurant staff when a manager “made a statement about her disabled daughter touching one of the cast members.”

The report did not reveal what the cast member allegedly said.

Regarding why she took the other manager’s nametag, Varley said she grabbed it so that she could report him later. She acknowledged that she did not have permission to take the name tag. However, she said she returned it “right after she took it from him.”

Varley was arrested for the incident. She was charged with two counts of battery, robbery by snatching, and criminal mischief involving less than $200 in damage.

She was released from jail on May 21 after paying three separate bonds totaling $5,500. Law enforcement issued a trespassing warning to Varley. She was advised not to return to any Disney property.