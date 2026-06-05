dennis-quaid-requests-to-end-child-support-payments

Dennis Quaid is ready to stop sending huge checks for child support to his third ex-wife, Kimberly Buffington.

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Indeed, it seems the former couple’s twins just graduated from high school, which means Quaid might be off the hook for hefty child support payments.

According to TMZ, the Innerspace star is currently paying $13,750 per month in child support to Buffington,54, whom he divorced in 2018. He also pays additional amounts if his income exceeds a certain threshold.

But now that their twins are all grown up, The Parent Trap actor is ready to call it quits on child support. His daughter, Zoe, graduated from high school on May 23, and her twin brother, Thomas, followed suit on June 3. In a recent court filing, Quaid asked to terminate his payments upon their respective graduations.

Dennis Quaid and ex-wife Kimberly Buffington with their twins back in 2009. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage)

Quaid is also asking the court to prorate any additional payments based on his income to his children’s high school graduation dates, rather than his full-year income.

This is a far cry from the tune he was singing a few years ago. Back in 2020, the Reagan star filed court documents stating his willingness to increase child support payments, provided the amount was reasonable, per TMZ.

Dennis Quaid’s Life as a Hopeless Romantic

Of course, the Substance actor is no stranger to divorce drama.

Quaid and Buffington first filed for divorce in 2016, marking their second separation before finalizing it in 2018 after 14 years of marriage. Before that, the now 72-year-old was married to actress Meg Ryan, with whom he shares The Boys star Jack Quaid.

Meanwhile, his first trip down the aisle was with Halloween actress P.J. Soles.

The hopeless romantic married his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, 35, in 2020.

Dennis Quaid and his latest wife, Laura Savoie. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for YouTube)

The couple enjoys a 39-year age gap.