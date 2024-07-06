youtube-star-pretty-pastel-please-dead-at-30

Pretty Pastel Please, an Australian content creator celebrated for her fashion hauls, pet bird, and travel videos, has passed away. She was only 30.

A post on her official Instagram page announced on Friday, July 5, that the content creator, whose real name was Alexandra, had passed away in June. Her cause of death was not disclosed. However, the post said her passing was “sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her.”

The post, alongside an image of Pretty Pastel Please holding up her pet bird, continued, “We come to you today with a devastating announcement. It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that Alex, known to many as Pretty Pastel Please, has passed away.”

“This is a shock to us all, and her family and friends have requested privacy as they navigate their grief,” they continued. “We would ask that you respect their wishes — they appreciate all of your support but need time to heal in private. A memorial will be posted on YouTube and here on Instagram in due course. Thank you for understanding in this difficult time.”

Pretty Pastel Please’s YouTube Posts Earned Millions of Views

Since uploading her first video in December 2017, Alex has garnered over 690,000 YouTube subscribers. Recently, she also expanded her presence to Twitch, where she shared her most recent livestream on June 25. Meanwhile, her final YouTube video went live on May 21.

YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please and her pet bird. (Image via Instagram / @prettypastelplease)

Alexandra described herself on YouTube as a creator of “fashion hauls, product reviews, thrift shopping, travel content, and a talking parrot.” Her most popular videos include a week of eating only from 7-Eleven in Japan, a $500 Wish haul, and a five-minute video where her talking bird “whispers” into a microphone.

She also detailed personal struggles, such as her divorce and how she handles online trolls.

The 7-Eleven video became her most popular video, amasing over 4 million views.

Meanwhile, the in Memorium post for Alexandra became flooded with an outpouring from fans. “Her openness and vulnerability around her struggles, her love of animals, and her generous heart is how I will remember her,” one fan wrote. “She was really special and I hope the best for her friends and family as they mourn this enormous loss.”

“It’s strange to think just how much she impacted my life even though we hadn’t directly met,” another fan added. “I will still be watching her videos and thinking of her. RIP Alex.”