rapper-postpones-all-his-concerts-after-suffering-injury

A beloved rapper has been forced to put his highly anticipated tour on ice due to an injury that will require surgery.

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Musical kindred spirits Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE released something like a joint double album called Pompeii // Utility, one album from each rapper, and announced a joint tour that was set to kick off this week. Fate, it seems, had other plans.

Earlier this week, Sweatshirt canceled his appearance at SXSW London due to a mysterious injury. Organizers stated the “Shattered Dreams” rapper had “met with an accident” and couldn’t perform.

Yesterday, North American venues followed suit, announcing the postponement of his tour.

“Earl was injured; he will need surgery and a period of recovery before he is cleared to perform again. As a result, his upcoming North American tour dates are being postponed,” the June 4 Instagram post began.

“Earl is deeply sorry to move these shows and knows how much time, travel, and money fans put into being there,” the message continued. “Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced as soon as they are confirmed. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for anyone unable to attend the new dates.”

“Thank you for giving him the space to recover properly. He is looking forward to seeing everyone as soon as he’s healed,” the post concluded.

The nature of the “Playing Possum” rapper’s injury (or a timeline of his recovery) was not disclosed.

Fans Show Concern After Rapper Earl Sweatshirt ‘Met with an Accident’

Of course, the comments sections to both posts were filled with concerned fans.

“Y’all can’t just say accident and not say WHAT HAPPENED Tf,” one top comment read under the SXSW London post. “Terrible, terrible phrasing, bro,” another comment read, referring to the “met with an accident” wording.

Rapper Earl Sweatshirt performs in 2024. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

“Is Earl Okay?” another fan wondered.

Here’s hoping Earl Sweatshirt gets patched up and returns to the stage ASAP.