president-trump-teases-headlining-freedom-250-events-after-musical-artists-drop-out

Just after multiple performers bailed out on Freedom 250’s Great America State Fair, President Trump teased headlining the event.

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In a post on his Truth Social platform over the weekend, Trump wrote he was considering “bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World” to the event instead of seeking other performers.

“The man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar,” he wrote. “The man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

Continuing to boast about himself, Trump wrote, “Two years ago, the United States was DEAD. Now we have the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. I don’t want so-called ‘Artists’ that get paid far too much money, who aren’t happy. I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

According to Reuters, the Great American State Fair is a 16-day event running from June 25 to July 10. It was to stretch on the National Mall from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument.

The event was expected to feature concerts, state pavilions, exhibits, rides, and other attractions.

However, shortly after the concert line-up was announced, the majority of the event’s performers bailed. Among those who backed are Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, The Commodores, Morris Day and the Time, and Young MC. The majority of the performers pointed out that the event had become divisive and not bipartisan.

Trump Later Suggests Canceling the Great American Fair

Hours after his first announcement, Trump took to Truth Social again. This time, he suggested canceling the Great American Fair.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250,” he wrote. Instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain. Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before! It would have also been nice to see a Republican/Democrat union bring it back to life.”

Referring to the judge ordering the removal of the Trump name from the Kennedy Center, the world leader wrote, “The Kennedy Center is broken, unsafe, and $busted, and has been for many years! Judge Cooper also stated that the highly prestigious Board of the Center was not authorized to add on the name “TRUMP” despite the fact that hundreds of millions of dollars of my time and money will be necessary for its successful reincarnation.”

He went on to claim that the Kennedy Center will eventually collapse both structurally and financially. “Judge Cooper and his wife, Amy Jeffress (obfuscation anyone?), should be ashamed of themselves. Judge Cooper, like numerous other Crooked Judges on my cases, should be IMPEACHED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

There hasn’t been any official word on whether the event has been canceled.