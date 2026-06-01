5 of the Best Actors to Guest Star on ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory never struggled to attract star power. Across 12 seasons, the sitcom turned celebrity cameos into an art form, bringing sci-fi legends, comedy icons, and Hollywood heavyweights straight into Sheldon Cooper’s orbit. Some guests popped in for a quick laugh. Others stole entire episodes.

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The Big Bang Theory welcomed dozens of famous faces, but these five actors delivered some of the show’s most unforgettable guest spots. Whether they brought razor-sharp comedy, nerd-culture credibility, or pure star power, each one helped turn an already popular sitcom into a geek-culture phenomenon.

Bob Newhart

Bob Newhart delivered one of the show’s most beloved performances as Arthur Jeffries, better known as Professor Proton. Sheldon’s childhood hero arrived with Newhart’s trademark deadpan wit and instantly became a fan favorite. What started as a one-off appearance grew into a recurring role that added heart, humor, and even a few surprisingly emotional moments.

James Earl Jones

Nobody expected the voice of Darth Vader to become Sheldon’s wildest adventure buddy. James Earl Jones played a delightfully unhinged version of himself, dragging Sheldon through karaoke bars, carnivals, and a hilariously doomed prank on Carrie Fisher. The episode remains one of the series’ funniest celebrity appearances.

Carrie Fisher

Speaking of Carrie Fisher, she needed only a few minutes of screen time to create one of the show’s most memorable moments. Armed with a baseball bat and zero patience for pranksters, the Star Wars legend stormed onto the scene and delivered comedy gold. Her brief appearance left a lasting impression.

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton delivered one of the show’s funniest guest appearances as Dr. Oliver Lorvis, a socially awkward physician who developed an intense crush on Penny. Thornton leaned fully into the character’s uncomfortable charm, creating a string of hilariously awkward encounters with the gang. His performance turned a single episode into a standout fan favorite.

Stan Lee

For comic-book-loving viewers, Stan Lee’s appearance felt like a victory lap. Sheldon’s desperate quest to meet the Marvel legend produced one of the series’ most entertaining fanboy storylines. Lee leaned into the joke perfectly and rewarded the audience with a cameo worthy of the superhero cameo king.