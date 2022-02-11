Young Thug’s Net Worth: How The Rapper Made His Fortune

Young Thug has become one of the most talked-about rappers of his time, following a gradual rise to success that included a number of notable collaborations. Today, the 30-year-old performer has multiple hit singles and mixtapes under his belt, as well as two successful studio albums. He’s also become a high roller who likes to spend his cash on the finer things in life. Here’s a look at Young Thug’s net worth.

Young Thug’s Career

While Young Thug first started releasing mixtapes back in 2011, his rise to fame really began when Gucci Mane signed him to 1017 Brick Squad Records in 2013. That year, he released his fourth mixtape, 1017 Thug, which earned him rave reviews and respect from major players in the industry. The following year, Young Thug garnered more attention with the release of the singles “Stoner” and “Danny Glover,” as well as his features on hit songs by T.I., Tyga, and Rich Gang.

In 2017, Young Thug appeared on the song “Havana” by Camila Cabello, which hit number one on the Billboard charts. He continued to gain exposure by collaborating with other popular artists, like Travis Scott, Kanye West, and Drake. When Young Thug finally released his first solo album, So Much Fun, in 2019, it debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. That same year, he won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year for contributing to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”.

Young Thug says he welcomed the opportunity to finally gain mainstream success through his efforts as a solo artist. “It felt different because I was making music for myself,” he said in a 2019 interview with GQ. “Not being selfish, but on a very humble scale, I was making music for myself—the way I like to hear myself sound and the way I want to dish my stuff out, but this time I really focused on putting out what people like. That’s why it’s so cool and people are merging to it and liking it. It’s mainly because I honestly sat down and was like ‘Imma dedicate this album to the people. I’m gonna give the people what they wanna hear.'”

But Young Thug also continued to pursue successful collaborations, including the 2020 mixtape, Slime & B, with Chris Brown. The mixtape’s lead single, “Go Crazy,” hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Young Thug’s highest-charting single as a lead artist. He was also featured on the number-one single single “Franchise” alongside M.I.A. and Travis Scott. In 2021, Young Thug’s second studio album, Punk, was released, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. That album features appearances by a slew of well-known rappers, including Kid Cudi, Big Sean, Future, and Drake.

He Loves To Spend His Cash

Young Thug’s success has earned him plenty of dough—and he’s not afraid to spend it. According to VAULT, the “Stoner” rapper has a $3 million car collection that includes a drop-top Maybach, a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, and a Bentley Continental GT. He also has an enormous jewelry collection that includes several diamond-encrusted pieces and pearl necklaces.

The “Solid” rapper doesn’t just spend his fortune on himself, however. He’s also very generous with his family, friends, and even strangers. Reportedly, Young Thug bought a new car for his dad which had an envelope inside it filled with cash. He also allegedly gave all 10 of his siblings with new cars, as well. And in 2021, the rapper generously posted bond for a number of low-level offenders unable to afford bail at an Atlanta-based county jail.

“This is where we are from,” Young Thug told WSB-TV News about why he choose to help the Fulton County jail inmates. “We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and, you know, DA’s and the prosecutors, you know, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out.”

In terms of real estate, VAULT reports that Young Thug dropped $2.4 million on a mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta, in 2016. The 11,000 square foot home had seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and a four-car garage, in addition to an outdoor pool and a hot tub.

Unfortunately, the rapper was sued by real estate company Heritage Select Homes a year later for failing to make a promised $2.2 million payment on the home. Young Thug claimed he withheld the payment on purpose because the company failed to disclose that the house had major problems, including foundation damage, roof leaks, and mold in the basement. While the lawsuit is still ongoing, the rapper ended up taking a loss and selling the house for $1.8 million.

In 2021, Young Thug received 100 acres of rural Atlanta land as a birthday gift from his manager. According to reports, the rapper plans to use it to develop a number of lucrative projects, including a water park, a camping site, an ATV and dirt bike trail, and a music festival space.

Young Thug’s Net Worth Now

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Young Thug’s net worth is approximately $8 million. While his income most definitely took a hit in 2020 as a result of canceled shows due to COVID-19, the damage was minimal thanks to the money he makes from videos and streaming services. VAULT estimates that the rapper earns more than $76,000 a month from Spotify, $125,000 a month from Apple Music, and $100,000 a month from YouTube.

Young Thug took another financial hit in late 2021 when he reportedly lost a Louis Vuitton bag filled with diamond-encrusted jewelry and a substantial amount of cash. The bag also contained a hard drive with more than 200 of the artist’s unreleased songs, which he claims was worth at least $1 million.