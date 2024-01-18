You’ll Never Guess How Much Lindsay Lohan Made for Her ‘Mean Girls’ Cameo

The remake of the 2000’s classic Mean Girls hit the big screen on January 12. Lindsay Lohan, one of the original Mean Girls, has been a huge part of the film’s rollout. Lohan even makes a surprise cameo in the film. One source told Variety that Lohan received a very hefty check for her guest appearance.

“Sources say Lohan, who became one of young Hollywood’s biggest stars after starring in the 2004 film of the same name, pulled down about $500,000 for half a day of work in the latest incarnation,” Variety reports.

Tina Fey Deems Lohan ‘Heart’ of the Mean Girls

Tina Fey, one of the cast members of the original Mean Girls both wrote and produced the film’s second installment. Fey said she was asked about including all of the original “Plastics” in the film. However, she felt doing so would “overcrowd” the set.

So, she chose to only include Lohan, who she called the “heart” of the original film.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies? And I was like, ‘I can’t fit five people in,'” Fey told Entertainment Weekly. “I felt like if I could only get one person as a surprise, the original movie is really Lindsay’s movie. As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie.”

Rachel McAdams Explains Absence From Wal-Mart Commercial

One of the most notable promos for the sequel was a Wal-Mart commercial that features the original Mean Girls. It includes a reenactment of the famous “Get in loser we’re going shopping,” scene.

However, the actress who donned the iconic line, Rachel McAdams, was not featured in the commercial. McAdams told Variety why she chose not to do the commercial.

“I don’t know. I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” McAdams told Variety. “A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

McAdams also told Variety that she wasn’t aware that all of the other Mean Girls had planned on doing the commercial.

“Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”