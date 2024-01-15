Lindsay Lohan ‘Hurt’ By Joke in New ‘Mean Girls’ Film

Although she was excited to make an appearance at the Mean Girls: The Musical film premiere, Lindsay Lohan is reportedly hurt and disappointed by a joke that was directly made about her in the film.

An insider revealed to The Messenger that they overheard Lohan saying she was “surprised and taken aback” by one line in the film. This notably referenced Brandon Davis’ infamous 2006 “fire crotch” about her. At the time, Davis was a friend of Paris Hilton and made numerous sexual and hygienic comments towards the Mean Girls star to TMZ. All the while, Hilton allegedly laughed in approval. Hilton and Lohan were in a riff at the time.

Although Davis ended up calling her and apologizing for the comments, “fire crotch” is still a sore subject for Lindsay Lohan. Her rep. Leslie Sloan told the Messenger that she wasn’t happy about the reference. “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film,” she said.

The new Mean Girls brings the original film back to the big screen as a musical version. Cady Heron is once again the new student, who is quickly introduced to the Plastics. Which is described as an A-list girl clique of the school. However, things take a turn when she falls for Aaron Samuels. He is the ex-boyfriend of the Plastic’s Queen Bee, Regina George.

Starring in the film are Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, and Auli’i Cravalho. Original Mean Girls writer and star Tina Fey also returned for the film. Lindsay Lohan also makes a cameo in the film.

Tina Fey Reveals How She Put Lindsay Lohan Into the New ‘Mean Girls’ Film

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tina Fey spoke about why it was important to put Lindsay Lohan into the new Mean Girls film – one way or another.

“Paramount was like, ‘Can you get any of the original ladies?’” Fey explained. “And I was like, “I can’t fit five people in.’”

Fey said she felt as though if she could get one person as a surprise it would be Lindsay Lohan. She pointed out that the original film is really Lohan’s movie.

“As great as they all are, she’s the heart of that movie,” Fey continued. “And I thought, well, what could she do? I didn’t think [she should] play a teacher. I was trying to think of something that you wouldn’t expect. And just to have her do that late in the movie, it also feels like it comes, I hope, at a time when fans weren’t expecting one more little surprise. It also lets her be smart, which Cady is.”