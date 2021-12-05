You Can Stay At The ‘Home Alone’ House This Holiday Season And The Price Is Straight Out Of The 90s

Calling all Home Alone fans: the famous house from the classic movie is now available to rent on Airbnb. The house is only available for one night – December 12 – for the jaw-droppingly low price of $25. Find out how you can get in on the fun

House Comes Complete With Booby Traps

The house looks almost exactly the same as it did in the 1990 holiday movie, complete with the lawn jockey statue, the dangling paint can booby traps and even the famous tarantula. It’s also decked out with Christmas decorations and family photos of the McAllister clan.

Even though the price for a stay at this piece of movie history is low, the stakes are still high. The competition will be hot for the one-night-only stay at the house, with booking opening December 7 at 2 P.M. EST.

The Airbnb listing is just as much fun as the decorations, with main character Kevin’s brother Buzz posing as the house’s owner. “Many Christmases ago, the McCallisters went to Paris – well, most of us,” the post starts. “Though we’re older and wiser now (I’ve even got my own security firm), we’re never too old for holiday hijinks. So while we’re away on vacation (all of us, this time), I’m inviting one crew of mischief-makers to let their inner eight-year-olds run free in my childhood home.”

Promo For New Home Alone Movie

He goes on to list all the fun that can be had in the home, from setting your own booby traps to feasting on junk food, before plugging the new Disney+ movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the latest installment in the franchise. The movie stars Archie Yates as the kid mastermind who gets left home alone over the holidays, with Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney appearing as the bumbling burglars.

The post also mentions that this publicity stunt has a charitable component: “‘Tis the season of giving, so in honor of the first-ever stay at the McCallister home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness.”

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, with an amazing price tag. Fans all over the world are getting ready to fight for the chance to spend the night at the famous house, so if you’re trying to book your stay, get ready!

