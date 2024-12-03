Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Church Van: Pastor Speaks Out

Wynonna Judd’s daughter has been arrested again, this time accused of stealing a church van in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Grace Pauline Kelley, 28, was taken into custody in late October for allegedly taking the van, which belonged to a Charlottesville church, per The Daily Progress. The Ground Zero Church of the Nazarene, the owner of the stolen van, confirmed the incident on GoFundMe.

The church’s lead pastor, Kent Hart, detailed the incident on the fundraiser’s page.

“On October 27th, our green church van and trailer were stolen from in front of our pastor’s home by Grace Pauline Kelley. Grace is currently in police custody,” Hart wrote.

“The van was damaged during the theft and after being inspected by a body shop, the insurance has determined it to be a total loss,” he continued. “We are a small church and cannot afford to buy another van in the current market.”

Meanwhile, the church set the fundraiser at a $30,000 goal. They’ve raised just over $4,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Church’s Pastor Offers Words of Forgiveness For Grace Pauline Kelley

However, despite the setback, Hart made sure to let folks know the church forgave Kelley for allegedly wrecking their van.

“We want the community to know that on a personal level, we have forgiven Grace Kelley,” Hart insisted.

“We have continued to pray for her reconciliation, rehabilitation and redemption every Sunday. [The church holds] no animosity towards Grace and we hope and pray the best for her and her family,” he added.

Hart told The Daily Progress that he was at home on the afternoon of Oct. 27 when he saw someone driving his van away from his driveway. He claimed to have pursued the vehicle and discovered a woman behind the wheel.

“I’m like, ‘You stole my van, get out of my van,’ beating on the door,” he recalled. “And at this point, I see her very clearly. I saw her buzz cut and face tattoo.”

“She didn’t really seem like she was completely in her right mind,” Hart told the outlet.

2024 Has Been a Rough Year For Wynonna Judd’s Daughter

This is Kelley’s third arrest this year. In August, she was taken into custody at Carroll County Jail in Georgia and faced charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and improper use of motorcycle equipment, according to People.

Kelley was released the next day after posting a $2,750 bond.

Then, in April, she was arrested in Alabama on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. A few days later, she was charged with soliciting prostitution after allegedly exposing herself on a busy highway. However, that charge was dropped, and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to public lewdness.

Afterwards, Kelley admitted guilt to the remaining charges, per local news outlet WSFA.