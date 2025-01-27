WWE’s Rhea Ripley Poses in Tank Top During At-Home Workout, and She Looks Stronger Than Ever

WWE star Rhea Ripley had fans hitting the mat in awe after sharing a knockout pic of her latest home gym gains.

The 28-year-old Aussie rassler took to Instagram recently to flex in a gray tank top. In the single image, she posed in her home gym, the garage door, and a couple of exercise machines behind her.

The image showcased her shoulders and biceps, veins and sinew roping down them like coils of steel. The hint of a knowing smile seems to be forming on her lips.

The raven-haired beauty, known for rocking bold goth makeup in the ring, swapped the drama for a “no-makeup makeup” look in the gym flex pic. However, her signature septum piercing stayed in during the lifting session.

Image via Instagram / Rhea Ripley

The not-so-humble wrestler seemed impressed with how her training has been going as of late.

“Bigger, better, stronger,” she captioned the image (alongside a demon face emoji).

WWE Fans React in a Completely Healthy Fashion to Rhea Ripley’s Gym Snapshot

Faster than a ref could count to three, Ripley’s over five million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to praise the hard work she’s clearly putting in.

“Muscle mami,” one fan gushed before adding: “Ahh, so proud of everything you’re doing, Rhea.”

“The amount of motivation I got just from the shoulders & biceps alone, goddamn,” a fellow gym goer wrote. “The veins on your arms, omg,” another fan agreed

However, other fans simply lavished praise on the WWE superstar’s killer looks.

“You’re so beautiful, omg,” one onlooker declared. “GIRL, I LOST MY BREATH,” another fan exclaimed. “STEP ON ME,” a not-at-all-creepy fan requested.

Meanwhile, one onlooker seemed to feel that witnessing Ripley’s rippling gains was a nearly religious experience. “Mother, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name,” they wrote.

Indeed, yet another fan implied some sort of immaculate conception after viewing the image. “Rhea, I’m pregnant, and it’s yours (I’m a man),” they wrote.

In the ring, Ripley successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax in the opening match of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. In the post-fight interview, she even quipped about skipping the upcoming women’s Royal Rumble in favor of the men’s version. Maybe that’s why she’s putting all of this extra work at the gym…

Ripley is fresh off a winning streak in her personal life last year—she pinned down fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews in a June 2024 wedding.